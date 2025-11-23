Mercedes' Doriane Pin wins F1 Academy title

Open Extended Reactions

Mercedes' Doriane Pin won the F1 Academy title on Sunday, beating Ferrari's Maya Weug to the trophy with a fifth-placed finish at the final race of the season in Las Vegas.

Pin came into the season-finale needing at least a top six finish after winning Saturday's race and the 21-year-old secured just that at P5, which meant an unassailable 15-point lead at the top.

American driver Chloe Chambers won Sunday's race with Briton Alisha Palmowski and Weug, who needed to win the final race to give herself a championship chance, closing out the podium.

"It's incredible, I can't believe it," Pin said after becoming the third champion of the all-female series.

Doriane Pin celebrates winning F1 Academy in Las Vegas. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

"I worked so hard for this with the team. They have been part of my success since day one when we joined Mercedes and joined single-seater racing in 2024.

"We worked only to be champion, so really happy to work with them to achieve amazing things together.

"Not only them here today but also all the people who helped me behind the scenes at the beginning of my career. My family, my dad and Iron Dames that have been part of this success. We are here today because we are strong together, and we are champions!"