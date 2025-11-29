Check out how the drivers reacted to Oscar Piastri claiming the sprint race qualifying pole at the Qatar Grand Prix. (1:33)

Oscar Piastri kept his title chances alive by beating McLaren teammate Lando Norris to pole position for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

Championship leader Norris had a messy end to the session after a mistake at Turn 2 saw him abort his final attempt just as Piastri started lighting up the timing screens on his way to the fastest time of the session.

Max Verstappen, who is also still in contention for this year's drivers' championship, had to settle for third place on the grid after setting a time 0.264 seconds off Piastri's 1:19.387 benchmark and 0.156 seconds off Norris.

Piastri is currently 22 points behind Norris following a victory in Saturday's sprint race in Qatar, with 50 points left to play for across the next two Sundays of racing.

The points gap means Norris will be crowned champion if he wins Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, but the title battle will continue until Abu Dhabi if Piastri finishes ahead of Norris or within three points of his teammate on Sunday.

Verstappen, who is 25 points behind Norris in the standings, must beat the championship leader in Sunday's grand prix to stand a chance of taking his title challenge down to the final round.