DOHA -- Fernando Alonso said Adrian Newey's appointment as Aston Martin team boss is the "normal logical step" in the team's quest to become world champions in the future.

On Wednesday Aston Martin announced the new role for the F1 design legend, who joined from Red Bull at the start of 2025 as a shareholder and managing technical partner.

The leadership reshuffle saw former team boss Andy Cowell, who oversaw the dominant Mercedes engine programme of the 2010s, shuffled over into a more power unit-focused role overseeing the incoming partnership with Honda.

Newey's move comes on the back of a disappointing season -- Aston Martin is currently eighth in the championship despite owner Lawrence Stroll's huge investment in a new factory and a dream team of technical talent behind the scenes.

Alonso said the leadership change made sense given everything the team wants to achieve.

"It's good news," Alonso said on Thursday during media day for the weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

"He was already managing the technical development of the car, but also the team, you know, [overseeing] the people that was needed and taking care of which areas we need to reinforce the team and which other areas were less important. So in a way he was doing internally a lot of management. And Andy was doing a lot of management as well on the engine side and engine integration to the chassis.

"So it was maybe a normal logic step into 2026. So we have probably the two best people, one doing the chassis and the team, one on the engine integration and the team as well. And we have a very strong leader with Lawrence with, you know, the determination that Lawrence has and the commitment that he's shown for many, many years already.

"Between the three of them I think we are in good hands. So let's move into 2026 with hopefully a better car."

Newey, who has built more F1 title-winning cars than anyone else, is known for seeking the input and opinion of his drivers every time he takes on a new project.

Alonso and Newey had waited their whole careers to work together until coming together this year.

The two-time world champion thinks his personality and approach to dealing with Formula 1 teams will make him a perfect fit.

"With Adrian there is only one style, which is performance," he said. "There is just the unlimited search for performance and perfection.

"Great competitor, great leader. The whole team is not into the performance direction [we want] now, but I think with Adrian, it will be even more extreme."

Newey will become the third Aston Martin boss in as many seasons -- Cowell replaced Mike Krack coming into the new season.

Alonso said that turnover of leadership is natural given the project the team has embarked on.

"We have a very strong bond in the team. We are very united. The team is just in the process of building something special for the next years.

"Now with a new factory completed, with a wind tunnel, with all these names that we are talking now, it's just, you know, small adjustments to make it as efficient as possible."