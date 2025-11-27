The 'F1 Unlapped' crew discuss if Lando Norris has opened the championship door for Max Verstappen after being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (0:49)

Lewis Hamilton said his focus is already on 2026 after a disappointing first season with Ferrari, but stressed he does not regret joining the Italian team.

The seven-time world champion made a box office move from Mercedes to Ferrari at the start of this year, but his results have not matched the preseason hype surrounding the switch.

A victory at the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race remains his best result in a season in which he has failed to score a podium in a grand prix.

When asked how he looks back on his first season with Ferrari, Hamilton gave a short and sharp reply.

"I don't, I just look forwards," he said.

Asked to elaborate, he added: "There's not really much to say.

"The results have shown there's some positives to take from it and you just move forwards."

Lewis Hamilton said there are some positives to take from his first season with Ferrari. Dom Gibbons/LAT Images

Asked if he would have still signed for Ferrari if he knew then what he knows now, the 40-year-old said he had no regrets about his decision.

"Well firstly, that's a hypothetical question so I wouldn't really go into that, but I would absolutely," Hamilton said. "I don't regret the decision I made joining the team, I know it takes time to build and grow within an organisation and I expected that. So yes."

Hamilton said he remains confident Ferrari will make the right changes over the winter to start 2026 in a more competitive position.

"I definitely think we have a lot of work to do, for sure. Over winter we'll analyse the season and there there's lots of improvements we need to make collectively -- but I think no one's under any illusion in the team that we will all have to play a part.

"I believe that we can. So I'm hoping we implement and make those changes along with hopefully a better package for next year."