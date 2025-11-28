The 'F1 Unlapped' crew debate if McLaren were to blame for Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris being disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (2:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen has told Lando Norris that if he was driving his McLaren the world championship would "easily" be over.

Ahead of this weekend's pivotal Qatar Grand Prix, Red Bull's Verstappen said Norris will be feeling the pressure of trying to close out his maiden Formula 1 title.

Verstappen had fallen 104 points off the championship pace, but he heads into the final two rounds just 24 points adrift of Norris. Norris' McLaren team secured the constructors' championship in Azerbaijan in September.

"Your dream is to win a championship and that is when the pressure is on," Verstappen told PA.

Max Verstappen is 24 points behind Lando Norris heading into the final two weekends. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"It was the same for me when I was fighting for my first title. You definitely feel more pressure of being in that fight and thinking 'this is my chance' and not knowing if you will get another one.

"People can hide a lot. And I would if I was in his [Norris'] position. The pressure of getting it over the line is in the back of his mind.

"He is more affected by it when someone says something negative but every person is different. I don't care. I am like 'whatever, you can say what you want.'

- Is it time for McLaren to prioritise Norris over Piastri?

- F1 title permutations: How Lando Norris can win it at Qatar

- Sebastian Vettel: Max Verstappen's F1 improvement is 'scary'

"When you have won four world championships already, it is amazing and I shouldn't be in the fight really but I am here."

And if he was driving Norris' McLaren, Verstappen replied without hesitation and wearing a broad smile: "We wouldn't be talking about a championship.

"It would already have been won, easily.

"I mean they won the constructors' championship so early that yeah ... you can fill it in yourself."

Verstappen hauled haul himself back into the title race by winning four of the eight races staged since the summer break -- a scenario that appeared improbable after Christian Horner was dismissed with Red Bull in freefall.

Reflecting on Horner's exit, Verstappen said: "The problem we had is that there was a lot of stuff that was going on. We were lost with the car and that didn't help in terms of keeping everything under control and quiet and people were leaving, too.

"But everything together with the change in team boss, plus suddenly understanding the car, by coincidence it just brought peace because people were then suddenly more confident again and that calmed things down."

Does he still speak to Horner? "Yes. Every race weekend. He will send a message about anything; how the race went and keeping up to date with life. So, we are still in very good contact, absolutely.

"It is very important to acknowledge what Christian did for this team and the moments we lived through together; the first title in 2021, the rollercoaster of that year and emotions of the final race in Abu Dhabi. They are moments you will never forget."

Horner, 52, is plotting his return to the paddock and has recently been linked with Aston Martin. Adrian Newey has since been confirmed as team principal for the British outfit.

But Verstappen continued: "I wouldn't be surprised if he is back, right? I don't speak to Christian about that because I don't want to interfere. And maybe it was not good for us internally in the team, but for the F1 world, him against [Mercedes team principal] Toto [Wolff] or whoever, that was always enjoyable to see. Now everyone is too friendly!"