DOHA, Qatar -- Lewis Hamilton said Alpine's Pierre Gasly came up to him after the Qatar sprint to remark on how bad Ferrari's car looked.

Ferrari's Qatar Grand Prix has started in miserable fashion, with Charles Leclerc 13th and Hamilton 17th in the shortened event.

Crossing the line, Hamilton told Ferrari: "I don't know how, but we've made the car worse."

Hamilton had qualified 18th, with only Gasly and his teammate Franco Colapinto going slower.

Having followed the Ferrari for most of the race, Gasly was surprised at what he was seeing from the red car.

"Pierre came up to me afterwards, he was like 'yo, you look so bad!,'" Hamilton said after the sprint. "I was like, 'yeah, I know, no shit Sherlock.'"

Lewis Hamilton finished 17th ahead of Pierre Gasly. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Alpine is last in this year's championship with just 22 points across the whole season.

Ferrari is set to have another season without a grand prix victory, its third of the current decade.

An onboard video of Leclerc's messy opening lap, which shows him fighting just to keep his car on the race track, circulated on social media immediately after the race.