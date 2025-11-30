Lando Norris said he simply wanted to "go to bed" after a McLaren strategy blunder at the Qatar Grand Prix handed victory and a chance at championship glory to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The title race will go down to the final round in Abu Dhabi next weekend after Verstappen won in Qatar to close the gap to Norris to 12 points in the drivers' standings.

Although Norris never looked in contention for victory in Qatar, his teammate Oscar Piastri lost out on a clear opportunity to win after McLaren opted not to pit its cars under a safety car on Lap 7 while the rest of the field did.

The decision ultimately led to Piastri finishing second and Norris fourth, meaning Piastri is now third in the standings -- four points behind Verstappen and 16 points behind his McLaren teammate.

Lando Norris is 12 points ahead going into the final race as Max Verstappen moves up to second. Zak Mauger/LAT Images

Asked how he would now approach Abu Dhabi now that Verstappen is his biggest threat, Norris said: "The same as every weekend. I try and beat them, they try and beat me.

"Nothing different ... I just want to go to bed."

A podium finish in Abu Dhabi would still guarantee the title for Norris, and the McLaren driver said he would focus on continuing his run of good form, which saw him take recent victories in Mexico and Brazil.