Max Verstappen overtakes Lando Norris to take second place on the opening lap of the Qatar Grand Prix. (1:17)

Max Verstappen has told Zak Brown to call him "Chucky" after the McLaren CEO likened the reigning champion's persistence in this year's title race to a villain in a horror movie.

Brown made the analogy ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix while describing Verstappen's ability to stay in contention in the title race -- comments that now seem prophetic after the Red Bull driver won Sunday's race to move into second place in the standings.

"He's like that guy in a horror movie, that right as you think he's not coming back, he's back!" Brown said.

Max Verstappen is 12 points behind Lando Norris going into the final grand prix of the season. Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu via Getty Images

Verstappen's victory in Qatar means he is now Lando Norris' closest title rival, just 12 points behind the McLaren driver ahead of next weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Asked what he thought of Brown's quotes and whether he felt as though he was in the heads of McLaren's team leadership Verstappen referenced the famous horror movie franchise Child's Play and its death-defying lead character.

Qatar Grand Prix top 10 Verstappen took his 3rd straight win at Qatar as Sainz took his 2nd podium of the year Driver Team Time 1 - Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.968 2 - Oscar Piastri* McLaren +7.995 3 - Carlos Sainz Williams +22.665 4 - Lando Norris McLaren +23.315 5 - Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +28.317 6 - George Russell Mercedes +48.599 7 - Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +54.045 8 - Charles Leclerc Ferrari +56.785 9 - Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +60.073 10 - Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +61.770 *fastest lap

"He can call me Chucky!" Verstappen joked. "I don't know. I saw it [Brown's comments] as well. I thought it was quite funny.

"From my side, I just focus on myself. I know that when I go in the car, I just try to do the best -- like, I guess, everyone does.

"But, yeah, that's the only thing I can control, right? And that's the only thing I focus on."

The reigning champion's victory in Qatar was aided by McLaren blundering its strategy when it opted not to pit its cars during an early safety car period.

The result means Verstappen's most straightforward route to a fifth world title is to win the final race in Abu Dhabi with Norris finishing fourth or lower.

Asked how he would approach the final race of the season, Verstappen said: "I hope that we start the weekend well, let's say like that -- that would help a lot," Verstappen said. "I think on pure pace, it will be tough, but a race like today also shows that it's not always straightforward, a Grand Prix, and a lot of things can happen.

"So I'm probably relying a little bit on that."