Furious Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has lashed out at Red Bull's "brainless" claim that Kimi Antonelli deliberately moved over for Lando Norris to aid the British driver's championship challenge.
Norris, whose bid to win his maiden world crown at the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday was derailed through a McLaren strategy fumble, finished fourth after Antonelli ran off the road on the last but one lap.
Norris gained two points from the late mistake which means he now can finish third, rather than runner-up at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, to be assured of beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen to the title.
Verstappen won in Qatar but his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase hinted at foul play when he told his driver over the radio: "I am not sure what happened to Antonelli there. It looked like he just pulled over and let Lando through."
Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko then said it was "so obvious" that Lando was "waved" through by Antonelli.
McLaren are powered by Mercedes engines, but in response to Marko's claim, Wolff said: "This is total, utter nonsense that blows my mind.
"We are fighting for second in the constructors' championship, which is important for us.
"Kimi is fighting for a potential third in the race. I mean, how brainless can you be to even say something like this?
"And it annoys me. Because I'm annoyed with the race itself, how it went. I'm annoyed with the mistake at the end. I'm annoyed with other mistakes. And then hearing such nonsense blows my mind."
Wolff revealed he sought out Lambiase after the race. The Austrian continued: "I spoke to GP. Obviously they were emotional in that moment.
"I said to him, 'he [Antonelli] just went off. He had a bit of a moment in the previous corner and then less entry speed into the left-hander. It can happen'.
"So with GP everything is clear. We cleared the air. He said that he didn't see the situation.
"But why would we do this? Why would we even think about interfering in a driver championship? You really need to check yourself and whether you are seeing ghosts."