Lando Norris vs Max Verstappen vs Oscar Piastri: Story of F1 title race before Abu Dhabi finale

After 23 races around the globe it all comes down to this, one final race to find out whether Lando Norris, Max Verstappen or Oscar Piastri will walk away a champion.

At one stage, Piastri held a 104-point lead over Verstappen. Norris, similarly, looked dead and buried earlier on this season. But the twists and turns of Formula 1 have led us to a three-way finale, all coming to a head at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Here, we take a look at how we got to this point.

Australian GP

Championship leader: Lando Norris (25 points)

Max Verstappen: 2nd (-7 points)

Oscar Piastri: 9th (-23 points)

Norris started the season like a man on a mission, while Piastri went from second to well down the field after slipping off track onto the grass. Verstappen, as ever, took advantage to snatch second. The title fight had officially begun.

Chinese GP

Championship leader: Lando Norris (44 points)

Max Verstappen: 2nd (-8 points)

Oscar Piastri: 4th (-10 points)

Piastri wrestled himself back into contention with a win in Shanghai, following Lewis Hamilton's surprise sprint victory.

Verstappen got the better of the McLarens in Japan. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Japanese GP

Championship leader: Lando Norris (62 points)

Max Verstappen: 2nd (-1 point)

Oscar Piastri: 3rd (-13 points)

Verstappen delighted the Honda-loving crowd in Suzuka with a win, as Red Bull appeared a match for McLaren early in the season.

Bahrain GP

Championship leader: Lando Norris (77 points)

Oscar Piastri: 2nd (-3 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-8 points)

Piastri took pole and the fastest lap in Bahrain to dominate, with Norris struggling with the McLaren compared to his teammate.

Saudi Arabian GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (99 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-10 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-12 points)

Make that back-to-back wins and a new championship leader after Jeddah, with Norris only managing fourth after crashing in qualifying.

Miami GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (131 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-16 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-32 points)

Piastri continued to build his lead over a sprint weekend in Miami, where Verstappen and Red Bull were well off the pace.

Emilia Romagna GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (146 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-13 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-22 points)

Verstappen bounced back in Imola, where Norris kickstarted his title bid the year before, to beat the McLarens and drag himself back into the championship battle.

Monaco GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (161 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-3 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-25 points)

Norris secured his first win since the season-opener in Monte Carlo, marking a maiden victory about F1's most famous streets.

Spanish GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (186 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-13 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-49 points)

Piastri, however, responded immediately in Spain, while a moment of madness from Verstappen -- deliberately shunting into George Russell -- cost him vital positions, finishing 10th.

Canadian GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (198 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-22 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-43 points)

There was drama in Canada as Piastri and Norris collided on the start-finish straight, with the Brit -- who took responsibility -- forced to retire. George Russell claimed the first non-McLaren or Verstappen win of the campaign.

Austrian GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (216 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-15 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-61 points)

There was another crash in the following race, this time for Verstappen on the first lap. Norris, as he has done for much of this season, recovered from a bad weekend with a win the next one.

British GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (234 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-8 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-69 points)

Norris then took his second milestone victory of the year, following up Monaco with a first win in front of a roaring home crowd in Silverstone.

Belgian GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (266 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-16 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-81 points)

While Verstappen's slump continued at Spa, the McLarens battled at the front. Piastri came out on top this time, winning by three seconds.

Hungarian GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (284 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-9 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-97 points)

With Verstappen down in ninth, Piastri attempted a lunge on the penultimate lap for the win, only to lock up and nearly collide with Norris. The Brit took the win, and some much-needed form into the summer break.

Piastri appeared set for his first F1 title after winning in Zandvoort. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Dutch GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (309 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-34 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-104 points)

But it all came crashing down for Norris once F1 returned. While leading, he suffered an engine failure and was forced to retire. Piastri suddenly had his biggest lead of the season, with Verstappen second -- but now over 100 points back.

Italian GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (324 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-31 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-94 points)

Norris again bounced back in Monza, but the win wasn't without its controversy. McLaren swapped the position of its drivers after deciding its pitstop strategy aided Piastri.

Azerbaijan GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (324 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-25 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-69 points)

A nightmare weekend for Piastri followed in Baku, crashing out in both qualifying and the race. Norris didn't capitalise in seventh, but Verstappen did by romping to victory.

Singapore GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (336 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-22 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-63 points)

Nobody was a match for Mercedes' Russell in Singapore, but Verstappen did again lead the Papaya duo to close what was still a large gap in the standings.

United States GP

Championship leader: Oscar Piastri (346 points)

Lando Norris: 2nd (-12 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-40 points)

But it was very much game on in the championship after Austin, where Verstappen gained 23 points on Piastri, whose sudden struggles with the McLaren were evident. Piastri was a non-factor in both the sprint and the race.

Mexico City GP

Championship leader: Lando Norris (357 points)

Oscar Piastri: 2nd (-1 point)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-36 points)

Norris had his first title lead since the fourth round of the season after winning in Mexico, with momentum shifting heavily towards the British driver.

São Paulo GP

Championship leader: Lando Norris (390 points)

Oscar Piastri: 2nd (-24 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-49 points)

Norris then had a perfect weekend in Brazil, winning the sprint -- where Piastri crashed out -- and the race to put him 24 points ahead with three races remaining. Verstappen was surely out of it.

A McLaren double disqualification in Vegas opened the title fight back up. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Las Vegas GP

Championship leader: Lando Norris (390 points)

Oscar Piastri: 2nd (-24 points)

Max Verstappen: 3rd (-24 points)

Verstappen overtook Norris at the first corner before going on to take the chequered flag in Vegas, though he was still all-but-out of title contention due to the Brit's second place. However, there was postrace drama as both McLarens were disqualified after the race for a skid wear violation. Championship, back on.

Qatar GP

Championship leader: Lando Norris (408 points)

Max Verstappen: 2nd (-12 points)

Oscar Piastri: 3rd (-16 points)

The title fight is heading to a finale after a disappointing weekend for Norris, and ultimately Piastri due to some questionable strategy from McLaren. With Piastri and Norris running first and second, McLaren opted to keep their drivers out under a safety car and Verstappen took full advantage, winning the race ahead of Piastri (second) and Norris (fourth).

Can Norris now hold his nerve, or will Verstappen complete the comeback of all comebacks for an historic fifth crown?