Cadillac to unveil F1 livery in Super Bowl advert

Cadillac will unveil the livery of its new Formula 1 car with an advert during the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

General Motors brand Cadillac is joining the F1 grid as the championship's 11th team in 2026 with drivers Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

The American manufacturer said the launch is "a bold new way for the team to connect with new audiences within the United States and beyond."

According to Nielsen, the 2025 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs attracted 127.7 million viewers, the largest ever recorded in the U.S. for a single-network telecast.

Formula 1 teams are free to launch their cars in however they see fit - some go for online launches, others for physical events, but none has ever done so with an advert during a sporting occasion. Cadillac's use of the biggest weekend on the American sporting calendar will only further underline the health of the sport in the U.S. currently.

Cadillac and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss said of the unveiling: "The Super Bowl is one of the rare moments in American culture where sports, entertainment and storytelling come together, and it gives us a chance to introduce Cadillac Formula 1 Team on a stage that reflects who we are. We're proud of our American heritage and we want to show up in a way that feels bold, innovative and distinctly ours. This is just the beginning, but it's a moment I'm incredibly proud of."

Cadillac's Super Bowl advert will air the Sunday before the first publicly televised F1 test of the 2026 season, taking place in Bahrain between Feb. 11-13. There is a second test between 18-20 before the team's debut race, Melbourne's Australian Grand Prix, on March 8.

Cadillac is initially entering the sport with a supply of Ferrari engines although it has already pledged to compete by the end of the current decade with American-made engines.

The company has already started construction on the engine facility in Concord, North Carolina.

Cadillac's F1 operation is spread between different bases on either side of the Atlantic.

It has built a factory in Silverstone, England, a short drive from the circuit which hosts the British Grand Prix, to utilize the technical talent pool of the so-called 'F1 Coridoor'.

Cadillac will also utilize existing General Motors facilities in Warren, Michigan and Charlotte, North Carolina as part of the F1 operation.