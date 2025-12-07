Check out how Lando Norris claimed his first Formula One world championship title. (2:50)

YAS MARINA, Abu Dhabi - Max Verstappen's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix victory was not enough to stop Lando Norris securing his first world drivers' championship for McLaren.

The Dutchman won the race by 12.5 seconds clear of title rival Oscar Piastri and 16.5 seconds clear of Norris, who entered the contest only needing a podium to win the title.

It was a tense, well-executed race by Norris, who had to fight back through the field and overcome an aggressive defensive move by Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda at mid-distance, to progress back up to the all-important third position after his first pit stop.

The result ended Verstappen's run of four straight championships, which stretched back to the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi title showdown, and gave McLaren its first drivers' championship since 2008.

The Abu Dhabi finale lacked some of the spice of previous F1 title deciders in its fourth championship showdown event.