Lando Norris is not running scared of Max Verstappen, McLaren boss Zak Brown has insisted ahead of Formula 1's blockbuster season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen had been 104 points off the championship pace but heads into Sunday's 24th and concluding round in the desert just a dozen points back from Norris.

Both Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri were disqualified for running illegal cars in Las Vegas before a miserable McLaren strategy call cleared the way for Red Bull's Verstappen to land a surprise win in Qatar.

Norris was also off the boil last weekend, making a series of mistakes in qualifying.

McLaren won the constructors' championship on October 5 with six rounds remaining, but they are in danger of missing out on a first drivers' title since Lewis Hamilton triumphed for them in 2008.

But when asked if Norris and McLaren are running scared of Verstappen, Brown replied: "No. Max is an awesome driver and definitely one of the greatest ever.

"It is awesome racing against Max and Red Bull, and to be sitting here with two drivers in the hunt for the title is awesome, too. This is what we dream of.

"It would clearly be a disappointment, but Max is not an easy four-time world champion to knock off his perch. He has won seven races this season. It is not like he has won two. All three drivers have had spectacular years."

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies and McLaren CEO Zak Brown in Abu Dhabi. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Norris and Piastri have been free to race all season but with Verstappen breathing down their neck, the Australian -- 16 points behind his teammate in the championship -- will be under orders to play the team game.

A possible scenario where McLaren would be forced to intervene during Sunday's 58-lap race is if Verstappen is leading and Piastri and Norris are third and fourth respectively.

Norris will be assured of the title if he finishes at least third.

Brown said: "As long as both drivers have a chance to win the world championship it is business as usual.

"But, if, as the race develops, it becomes clear one has a significantly better chance than another, we are a team that wants to win the drivers' championship and we will race accordingly and do everything we can do to get whoever that driver is in front to get them to win.

"I don't think that is a U-turn. We are starting the weekend as we have done with the other 23 which is giving both drivers equal opportunities."

Asked if he is confident Piastri will move over for Norris, Brown replied: "Yes, our drivers have always complied with team wishes. I have no doubt whatsoever that our drivers will race in the best interest of the team."

Brown has been accused of favouring Norris over Piastri, with social media awash with conspiracy claims while the subject was even raised in an Australian parliamentary committee hearing this week.

However, Brown said: "The comments I have seen are very uniformed.

"It is sport, it is emotional, people are entitled to their views and I cannot go around correcting everyone's views, but you do see some nonsense out there."