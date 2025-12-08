Check out how Oscar Piastri and other drivers reacted to Lando Norris claiming his first Formula One championship title. (0:49)

Lando Norris said he celebrated winning his first Formula 1 world championship until six in the morning and ended his historic night with a McDonald's.

Norris marked becoming just the 11th driver from Britain to win an F1 title at a glitzy afterparty at the W Hotel which sits on top of the Yas Marina Circuit, where only hours earlier he realised his childhood dream.

Videos emerged of the 26-year-old toasting his success by singing Queen's "We are the Champions" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" surrounded by his friends and family.

Asked what time he left the party, Norris replied: "6 a.m. and then a little McDonald's. I really wanted some Chicken McNuggets but it was the morning by then so they didn't have any left.

"I had a Sausage McMuffin. Was it the breakfast of champions? Certainly not. I regretted it straightaway."

Norris held his nerve at the season-finale by finishing third in Abu Dhabi to end Max Verstappen's run of four consecutive world championships. Verstappen finished just two points behind Norris after a marathon 24-round campaign.