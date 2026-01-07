2026 is a huge moment for Formula 1 that will see both the chassis and power units updated, in the biggest overhaul of regulations in the sport's history. (4:18)

Lewis Hamilton has issued a rallying cry ahead of the Formula 1 2026 season, insisting the "time for change is now."

Hamilton endured a tough debut season at Ferrari, finishing sixth in the championship and failing to secure a single podium all year, which he described as a "nightmare."

The seven-time world champion, who after the season went on a digital detox, posted on Instagram on his 41st birthday alongside photos of him snowboarding that "we're entering the year of the Horse" -- apt for Ferrari, whose logo is a Prancing Horse -- and "leaving behind the Year of the Snake."

"The time for change is now," Hamilton added. "Starting new routines, leaving behind unwanted patterns and working on growth.

"Let go of things that don't serve you. This can take time, there will be things you can't get rid of immediately, but it starts with the first step.

"Even though the world can seem like a mess, I hope that you're staying focused on living life to the fullest. Be you and never forget who you are. I learnt that from many of you who told me this in 2025, and I'll never forget again!

"Your support means the world to me, and I'm here for you too. You are never alone. Let's take it one day at a time, one step at a time."

Ferrari's season launch takes place on Jan. 23, three days before the start of the first private preseason test.

Hamilton is signed on a multi-year deal with Ferrari, and will be aiming for a record-breaking eighth title in 2026. He and Charles Leclerc will also be aiming to end Ferrari's long constructors' drought.