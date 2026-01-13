Open Extended Reactions

New Formula 1 team Cadillac has unveiled a special monochrome livery which will be used specifically for the first test of the season in Barcelona, while keeping its "design secrets under wraps."

Cadillac, the 11th team on the grid this year which has signed Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, released pictures of the temporary look on Tuesday, 13 days before the private test in Barcelona begins.

The livery -- developed through a collaboration between General Motors and Cadillac -- features a stealthy black and silver design and the team says it is "distinct from the official race livery."

Its official launch will come during a Super Bowl advert on Feb. 8.

Cadillac is keen to keep details of its new car secret for now.

"Our new testing livery celebrates Detroit's design heritage and the power of the global Cadillac Formula 1 team, while keeping our design secrets under wraps," General Motors President Mark Reuss said.

"The Barcelona test is just the beginning -- we can't wait to share our official race livery with fans around the world next month."

After four days in Barcelona, F1 then has two three-day tests in Bahrain before the season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.