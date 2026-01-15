Red Bull unveil throwback F1 livery for 2026 season at Detroit launch event

Open Extended Reactions

Red Bull has unveiled a throwback blue livery for the upcoming 2026 Formula 1 season at a launch event in Detroit.

Red Bull has partnered with Ford for the new engine era and unveiled the glossy electric blue look at the company's Detroit base on Thursday night at Michigan Central Station.

As part of F1's new era of regulations, Red Bull is manufacturing their own engine in collaboration with the U.S. car company for the first time since it joined F1 in 2005.

Red Bull and Racing Bulls are the first teams to unveil their liveries for 2026.

Max Verstappen and new teammate Frenchman, Isack Hadjar, who stepped up from Racing Bulls last year, were in attendance.

In a statement, the team said the RB22's livery marks "a return to the gloss finish first seen when the team made its debut back in 2005.

"To acknowledge this bold move, the RB22 will wear a livery inspired by Red Bull's original look in F1. It harks back to a more classic Red Bull Racing presence, sharpening reflections, boosting contrast under the lights and making heritage elements of the new livery feel richer and more premium at speed."

Team principal Laurent Mekies said: "2026 marks the start of a new and significant era for Formula 1 and for Red Bull. We wanted our livery to reflect this, while also giving a nod to Red Bull Racing's beginnings. We are in F1 because of the dream of one man, Dietrich Mateschitz, and several years later, he had another dream, to create an engine.

"This livery is designed to celebrate that spirit that we entered the sport with. In the year that an Oracle Red Bull Racing car carries a Red Bull Ford Powertrains PU for the first time, it felt only right to reflect some of our history in our livery."

Verstappen said everyone is "very excited.

"The colours have," Verstappen added, "changed a little bit. It is much better. I like the shine, blue is my favourite colour. I like the outlines on the Red Bull logo. It is back and much more fresh. It is all still a bit unknown with the engine and the dimension of the car has changed a bit.

"For us drivers, initially it will take a bit of time to adjust and important on test days to get our laps in and optimise as much as possible. It is always better to have an ending like that (2025) and everybody is excited to start a new chapter."

- All 11 teams' dates ahead of preseason testing, new regulations

(L-R) Pierre Wache, Technical Director, Isack Hadjar, Max Verstappen, Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull GmbH MD, Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, Alisha Palmowski, F1 Academy driver and Phillip Prew, Technical Operations Director Mark Thompson/Getty Images