Verstappen prepared for 'unknown' as Red Bull launch new car

Max Verstappen admitted the new-look Red Bull will take "time to adjust" to as he prepares for his bid to regain the world title.

The Dutchman's run of four successive titles ended in last season's finale in Abu Dhabi as his late-season surge came up short of denying Lando Norris a maiden crown.

Amid a welter of new regulations, Red Bull head into the 2026 season with the added challenge of producing their own power units in partnership with Ford.

Speaking at a launch event in Detroit which revealed the new-look car, Verstappen admitted he needed to adapt to the changes.

"It's all still a bit unknown," he said. "It's a very big change with the engine, the dimension of the car has changed.

"For the drivers, it will take a bit of time to adjust and that's why it's very important during the test days that we are getting our laps in."

Verstappen took the title battle to the final race last season after almost erasing a deficit of more than 100 points and is keen to build on that momentum.

"It's always better to have an ending like that," he said. "The motivation is very high, everyone is very excited to start this new chapter."

He is joined in the Red Bull driving line-up by Isack Hadjar who enjoyed an impressive rookie season with junior team Racing Bulls.

The 21-year-old Frenchman clinched a maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix in August and has high ambitions for the coming season.

"A maiden race win would be good - at least," he said at the launch event.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies admitted the team faces plenty of obstacles as they launched their new power unit.

"It's going to be the biggest change of regulations in Formula 1 history, but that was not enough," he said.

"We decided to do our own power unit with our strategic partner Ford. It's a crazy challenge. It's going to be a year full of challenges.

"We are not naive. We know it is going to come with a certain amount of struggle. We know it is going to come with difficulties."