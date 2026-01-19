Esteban Ocon expects big F1 driving changes for 2026: Forget go-karts!

2026 is a huge moment for Formula 1 that will see both the chassis and power units updated in the biggest overhaul of regulations in the sport's history. (4:18)

Haas driver Esteban Ocon has said Formula 1 drivers can "forget everything that we've learned since go-karts" as they adapt to the sport's new cars under regulation changes for 2026.

A rules reset ahead of the upcoming season centres on a desire to achieve a 50/50 split between power produced by the internal combustion engine and power from the hybrid's battery.

To achieve that goal and improve the efficiency of the cars, drivers will also have active front and rear wings in 2026, allowing them to enjoy maximum downforce in the corners with wings closed while gaining the benefits of reduced drag on the straights with wings open.

Even so, to maintain enough charge in the battery to maximise performance over a lap, drivers will likely need to modify how they drive to harvest energy under braking and in corners, and then tactically choose how to deploy that energy in wheel-to-wheel battles with rivals.

Esteban Ocon is expecting big changes when it comes to driving the 2026 cars. GettyImages/Haas F1

Ocon, who has driven a version of the 2026 Haas in a simulator, said he is already anticipating a different challenge this season.

"It's a very particular way of driving the car," Ocon said. "There's going to be a lot more management on the engine side and on the hybrid side.

"The car itself, you know, felt pretty good. The balance was decent, although of course it was our first taste in the simulator, so we need to see how it is in reality, but the level of grip was good.

"Clearly, the biggest change is from the engine side, and that's going to be the key for us to be prepared. It's an exciting challenge, and it's a different way of driving compared to before.

"I think we can forget everything that we've learned since go-karts on how to go fast, but it will be interesting to learn a new driving style and hopefully find speed with it."

Ocon will drive the Haas for real for the first time at the F1's pre-season test in Spain next week.

Two further tests will follow in Bahrain in February ahead of the first race in Australia on March 8, but Ocon believes the competitive order will take much longer to emerge.

"I'd say by the third or fourth race we'll have some indication, but it won't be the final pecking order because there's going to be a lot of development, especially in this first year," he added. "It's definitely worth taking all the points you can as early as you can, but even if we're not exactly where we want to be, there are still things to grab in the middle of the season where lots of teams will be bringing updates.

"I think right now, we need to focus race to race and get the maximum amount of the car, do good things straight away from Australia, and then we will see how things pan out later."