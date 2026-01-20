Mercedes F1 chief car designer John Owen set for departure

Open Extended Reactions

Mercedes director of car design, John Owen, is set to leave the team after playing a key role in the team's success in Formula 1.

Owen joined the team when it was under Honda ownership in 2007 and has been a part of nine constructors' championship victories under both the Brawn name in 2009 and under the Mercedes name from 2014 to 2021.

He will be replaced by Giacomo Tortora, an internal promotion who will step up from the role of engineering director. Deputy technical director Simone Resta will oversee the car design group.

A Mercedes statement said Owen would leave "later this year ... after assuring the transition to his successor." The 52-year-old will then begin a period of gardening leave.

No information was given on Owen next career move.

Owen first worked in Formula 1 for Sauber in 2002 after starting his career in motorsport at Reynard -- a former racing car production company based in Brackley.