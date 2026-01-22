Mercedes' F1 title winner? First images of George Russell, Kimi Antonelli's 2026 car revealed

2026 is a huge moment for Formula 1 that will see both the chassis and power units updated in the biggest overhaul of regulations in the sport's history. (4:18)

Mercedes has become the latest team to reveal images of its 2026 Formula 1 car ahead of next week's opening preseason test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The W17 will carry the hopes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in a crucial year for Mercedes as it aims to return to the front of the grid under F1's new power unit and chassis regulations.

After a run of eight consecutive constructors' championships between 2014 and 2021, Mercedes fell short of title success under the last set of technical regulations, which ran from 2022 to 2025.

The team has already been tipped as the favourite to maximise the potential of its power unit under the 2026 regulations, which will see a threefold increase in electrical power output and a shift to using advanced sustainable fuels.

Mercedes revealed the first images of its 2026 car on Thursday. Mercedes F1

The images released on Thursday not only showed the team's first interpretation of the new chassis and aerodynamic regulations, but also a change to its livery.

The car remains predominantly silver and black, with the new pattern on top of the sidepods inspired by the logo of Mercedes' performance brand AMG.

"Formula 1 will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition," team principal and CEO Toto Wolff said. "The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance. Our work on the new car, and the long[1]term development of the Power Unit and advanced sustainable fuels with PETRONAS, reflects that approach.

"Releasing the first images of the W17 is simply the next step in that process. It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley. We will continue to push hard in the months ahead."

Mercedes is aiming to jump back to the top and challenge for titles this season. Mercedes F1

Microsoft is also visible on the car, with Mercedes having announced a major new sponsorship deal with the technology giant on Thursday morning.

According to a Sky News report, the deal could be worth up to $60million per season.

The W17 will make its track debut at next week's test in Spain, which provides all 11 teams with the opportunity to take to the circuit on any three of the five days between January 26 and 30.

Mercedes will then host an online season launch event on Feb. 2, featuring team principal Toto Wolff and the team's drivers.