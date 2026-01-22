2026 F1 cars: Mercedes W17 makes track debut at Silverstone

Listen to the sound of McLaren firing up their 2026 car for the first time. (0:46)

Mercedes' new Formula 1 car has hit the track for the first time at Silverstone, completing 200km of running during a filming day.

Racing drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli shared 67 laps of Silverstone's 2.979km International Circuit in wet and cold conditions, hitting the maximum mileage permitted under F1 regulations for a filming day.

The track outing followed the online launch of the W17 and its new livery on Thursday morning.

The car, which has been built to all-new technical regulations for 2026, is set to return to action next week at a closed-doors test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

All 11 teams will be allowed three days of running across a five day period (26-30 January) before two further tests in Bahrain and the opening round of the season in Australia on March 8.

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said Thursday's shakedown had gone to plan for Mercedes.

"We have had a sensible first day of running with the W17 at Silverstone," Shovlin said. "As with any shakedown, the focus is on ensuring everything operates safely and reliably.

"We were able to get through our allotted mileage, with both George and Kimi getting to experience the 2026 car on track for the first time. That is testament to the hard work of everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.

"Our attention now turns to Barcelona where we will look to build on today's running and add to our understanding of the W17."

After a run of eight consecutive constructors' championships between 2014 and 2021, Mercedes fell short of title success under the last set of technical regulations, which ran from 2022 to 2025.

The team has already been tipped as the favourite to maximise the potential of its new power unit under the 2026 regulations, which will see a threefold increase in electrical power output and a shift to using advanced sustainable fuels.

Mercedes is also supplying engines to defending champions McLaren, Williams and Alpine.

George Russell on track as the W17 makes debut track run. Steve Etherington/ Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli on track at Silverstone in the W17. Sam Bloxham/ Mercedes