Lewis Hamilton: F1 2026 regulation change 'biggest in my career'

Lewis Hamilton has said the regulation change for the 2026 Formula 1 season is the biggest he has ever experienced in his 18-year career.

The rules have been redefined for the upcoming campaign, with sweeping changes to the cars and engines -- with the hope of more exciting, more competitive wheel-to-wheel racing.

Ferrari was the latest to reveal its new car on Friday ahead of the start of preseason testing -- behind closed doors in Barcelona -- on Friday and Hamilton spoke about the regulations, and how he has been involved with the Italian team.

"The 2026 season represents a huge challenge for everyone, probably the biggest regulation change I have experienced in my career," Hamilton said.

Lewis Hamilton ended a season without a podium for the first time in his career in 2025. Ferrari F1

"When a new era begins everything revolves around development, growth as a team, and moving forward in the same direction.

"As a driver, being involved from the very start in the development of such a different car has been a particularly fascinating challenge, working closely with the engineers to help define a clear direction for the it. It will be an extremely important year from a technical perspective, with the driver playing a central role in energy management, understanding the new systems and contributing to the car's development.

"It is a challenge we face together as a team, supported by the extraordinary passion of Ferrari's tifosi, which means so much to all of us."

Hamilton finished a disappointing sixth in the championship last year, while Ferrari were only fourth in the constructors' standings.