F1 car on a cruise ship! Alpine launch new challenger after dismal 2025

Alpine has launched its 2026 Formula 1 car at an event aboard a cruise ship in Barcelona.

The team's new car, the A526, made its track debut at a filming day at Silverstone on Wednesday before the livery reveal took place on Friday.

The team has continued with a blue and pink livery, representing the corporate colours of the French brand and its title sponsor BWT.

Alpine finished last in the constructors' standings in 2025 after the team struggled in the final year with its own Renault-built power units.

Under new power unit and chassis regulations for 2026, Alpine will switch to Mercedes power this season and is aiming to move off the back of the grid.

The team will continue with Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto at the wheel this season.

Alpine will hope for a much-improved season with its new car for 2026 Alpine F1

"It has been a relentless few months at the Enstone factory in preparation for the season, designing and creating the A526, together with Mercedes-AMG who will supply the new power unit and gearbox from this season; a partnership we are very much excited about," team boss Flavio Briatore said.

"It is quite rare to see such changes in our sport and ones which have the potential to shake up the competitive order. We are taking it step by step. We do not know where we will rank at race one let alone the final race.

"Development will be crucial and learning and understanding how best to maximise the package at each circuit will make a big difference to our success. We know this is a long journey and one we look forward to taking on.

"Pierre and Franco have a real hunger in their eyes. Last year was not easy for anyone, not least for them, and it is our duty to provide them the car which will allow them to showcase their talent in the most competitive positions."

The new Alpine will return to the track at F1's closed-doors test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week before two further preseason tests in Bahrain in February.

The first race of the season will take place on March 8 in Australia.