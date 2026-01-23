Williams to miss first F1 2026 test after delays with new car

Open Extended Reactions

Williams said it will complete a virtual track testing programme instead of heading to Barcelona. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for New

Williams will not participate in the opening test of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week after hitting delays with its new car.

The test presents the first opportunity for all teams to hit the track with their 2026 cars, which have been designed to comply with a completely new set of engine and chassis regulations.

Taking place without media or fans in attendance, the Barcelona test, or shakedown, is designed to be an opportunity for teams to debug their cars ahead of two further official F1 tests in Bahrain.

Williams said it would use the time to conduct a virtual track testing programme in preparation to join the other 10 F1 teams in Bahrain.

"Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week's shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance," the statement said.

"The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne. "We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support - there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026."