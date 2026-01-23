Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc complete first F1 2026 laps as Ferrari deny breakdown

Scuderia Ferrari HP reveal their new livery for the 2026 Formula One season. (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have completed the first laps in Ferrari's new 2026 Formula 1 car at the team's test track, Fiorano.

The SF-26 was launched on Friday morning ahead of a shakedown at the circuit located within the confines of Ferrari's sprawling Maranello factory.

The proximity of a public road next to the Fiorano circuit meant videos from fans and broadcasters soon appeared online, with Hamilton's distinctive yellow helmet behind the wheel on the opening lap.

Videos showed the car was stopping on the main straight next to the pits, leading to online speculation that it may have broken down.

However, a Ferrari spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that the stop was "part of the plan" to optimise the mileage available for a demonstration event under F1's regulations.

Lewis Hamilton got his first taste of F1 2026 when completing laps in the Ferrari on Friday. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Outside of official preseason testing, teams are allowed to complete two 200km promotional events (often referred to as filming days) per season and two demonstration events capped at 15km.

To make sure no mileage was wasted at Fiorano, Hamilton was instructed to stop on track, perform what looked like a practice start from some video angles, and was then wheeled back to the garage by mechanics.

Leclerc then got in the car for his first taste of the SF-26.

- Ferrari reveal new-look car for Hamilton, Leclerc

- 2026 Mercedes F1 car makes track debut

- Brundle on Hamilton engineer: It had to change

New regulations this season have resulted in an overhaul of both the power unit to produce more electric power and new chassis regulations to make the cars smaller and lighter.

Active aerodynamics on the front and rear wing have also been introduced to increase efficiency, and Hamilton was seen activating the wings as he pulled out of the garage.

Ferrari made clear at the end of last year that its launch car would essentially be an A-spec to maximise mileage at the upcoming test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week, before the "real car" emerges ahead of the first race.

It is not clear how much of the car launched on Friday will change over the coming tests in Bahrain and ahead of the first race of the season in Australia on March 8.