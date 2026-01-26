Aston Martin confirm F1 testing delay in slow start to Adrian Newey era

Nate Saunders lifts the lid on everything you need to know about Formula One's first test of the new 2026 regulations in Barcelona. (7:55)

Everything you need to know about F1's Barcelona shakedown week (7:55)

Open Extended Reactions

Aston Martin's readiness for the new Formula 1 season has come under scrutiny after the team confirmed it will not be hitting the racetrack until the latter part of the sport's first preseason test.

F1 has a five-day private test at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya running Jan 26-29, with rules stating each team can run a maximum of three days.

The private test was arranged to allow teams to test cars which are radically different under F1's revamped 2026 regulations, which features major changes on both the aerodynamic and engine side of the car, before two official tests in Bahrain in February.

Seven of F1's 11 teams, including brand new entrant Cadillac, were on track Monday, with Ferrari and McLaren already confirming they are set to start their own programmes on Tuesday.

Aston Martin was a conspicuous absentee. Williams had already confirmed they will skip the entire test altogether, having fallen behind on their car build for the new year.

Adrian Newey is leading the Aston Martin operation this season. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Aston Martin said: "The AMR26 will be in Barcelona later this week for its shakedown. Our intention is to run Thursday and Friday".

The Aston Martin project was always going to be a major focus of attention this preseason, with owner Lawrence Stroll targeting this rules cycle as when the team would emerge as championship contenders.

The Canadian billionaire has bet big on the new rules, building a new state-of-the-art factory at Silverstone, signing an exclusive deal with engine suppliers Honda and bringing in design legend Adrian Newey to lead the operation, one fronted by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

The slow start might raise early questions about the team's current preparedness for the new regulations.

Sources had suggested to ESPN the team was aiming for a Wednesday start, which would leave them in line to complete the three mandated days, but the statement suggests the team is taking a more cautious approach.

- Why is F1 testing in January and why is nobody there?

- Alpine: Horner interested in investing in team

- McLaren reveal testing livery on F1 2026 car, wait for debut

While much investment has gone into the new regulations, sources within the sport have told ESPN the team's integration with the Honda engine is expected to be a challenge early on.

Missing time at the opening test is not a complete disaster, with two official February tests to be held in Bahrain under more representative and productive weather conditions than Spain in January.

However, any delay now could see a team fall behind rivals in terms of mileage, which is more important than outright lap time at this point in the year.

After the six days of testing in Bahrain, F1's 24-race season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.