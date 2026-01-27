What have we learned at F1 testing so far? Analysis, news in Barcelona

Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 and its 11 teams have been keeping the first test -- or what they are calling a Shakedown -- in Barcelona as private as possible, but that doesn't mean ESPN's analysis has dried up at the start of a new era in the sport.

Looking into the new cars, who's impressing and who's conspicuous by their performance and their absence at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders have given their take on what we have seen so far.

Have a watch of the video above, and recap some of the main talking points and news below as we progress through a five-day opening test.

What were the main takeaways from Day One?

play 1:22 What were the main takeaways from day one of the Barcelona shakedown? Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss all the latest news coming from day one of Formula One's Barcelona shakedown.

Why are Mercedes the favourites in F1 2026?

play 2:51 Why are Mercedes the early favourites for 2026? Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss why Mercedes are being tipped as early favourites for the 2026 Formula One season.

Why Ferrari can't have many excuses this year

play 2:06 Edmondson: Ferrari can't have many excuses in 2026 Laurence Edmondson explains why he believes Ferrari can't have many excuses for their performances in the 2026 Formula One season.

Will Aston Martin pay the price for missing opening days?

play 2:37 Will Aston Martin be disadvantaged by missing a day of the Barcelona shakedown? Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss the impact of Aston Martin missing a day of the Barcelona shakedown.

An F1 testing explainer

play 7:55 Everything you need to know about F1's Barcelona shakedown week Nate Saunders lifts the lid on everything you need to know about Formula One's first test of the new 2026 regulations in Barcelona.

All the news from Barcelona

- New 2026 era begins under cloud of secrecy - but Mercedes and Red Bull fast

- Aston Martin confirm F1 testing delay in Barcelona

- Why McLaren is running an interim livery at testing

- F1 testing: Fastest times, most laps, schedule, how to follow