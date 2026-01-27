F1 testing: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen hit wet Barcelona track, McLaren still absent

Laurence Edmondson explains why he believes Ferrari can't have many excuses for their performances in the 2026 Formula One season. (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc joined four-time world champion Max Verstappen in making their 2026 preseason debuts in a quieter second day of testing, which sources have confirmed to ESPN ended with a crash for Isack Hadjar.

F1's private test at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya continued on Tuesday during a week where teams are allowed to run for a maximum of three out of the five available days.

After seven took to the track on Monday, it was just Ferrari and Verstappen's Red Bull team who opted to do so on Tuesday, with a forecast of inclement weather putting off the rest from doing so.

Reigning world champions McLaren did not hit the track, but they are still set to hit the normal allocation of testing should they make their debut on Wednesday.

Charles Leclerc drove in the morning session for Ferrari. F1

Leclerc was joined on track by Verstappen in a quiet morning session where the faster times were set.

Sources have indicated Verstappen topped the session with a 1:19.578, 1.3s ahead of Leclerc.

Those drivers then handed over to their teammates, Hamilton and Hadjar respectively in the afternoon.

Hadjar, in his second full day in the Red Bull, ended up in the barriers in the final sector to bring out red flags in the afternoon, sources said.

- Why is F1 testing in January and why is nobody there?

- What have learned at F1 testing so far?

- F1 testing: Fastest times, most laps, schedule, more

As is the case all week, public information was scarce in the behind-closed-doors event, but pictures emerged of Ferrari and Red Bull both on track with intermediate wet tyres fitted to their cars, highlighting the conditions for much of the day.

Sources also said Verstappen briefly triggered a red flag when he went off track during the morning session, but his car escaped without any damage and it did not appear to affect the team's plan for the day.

While it marked Red Bull's second straight day of testing, it was the first appearance of the Ferrari SF-26 this week -- it had made a brief public outing last Friday at the team's Firoano circuit.

Max Verstappen will be aiming for a fifth world title in 2026. Red Bull

Leclerc continued the early optimism that has surrounded the launch of the team's new car.

Speaking to F1 TV after finishing his own stint, Leclerc said: "I'm very excited. I'm very excited to see what the others have in store and when we start pushing a little bit more, see where we are compared to the others.

"I think this year is a big opportunity for every team to do something different and to maybe gain bigger advantage than what we've seen in the last few years.

"I hope we are the team that will manage to make the difference. But wherever we start, we will push at the maximum to try and bring Ferrari back to the top. It's been quite a few years, so I hope that this one is ours."

Mercedes was one of the team's who opted not to run on Tuesday, but the German manufacturer's outfit has become the early favourite ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.