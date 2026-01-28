Mercedes continue impressive preseason with strong showing on day three in Barcelona

Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss the impact of Aston Martin missing a day of the Barcelona shakedown. (2:37)

Will Aston Martin be disadvantaged by missing a day of the Barcelona shakedown? (2:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Mercedes continued their impressive start to Formula 1 preseason with a strong showing on the third day of Formula 1's behind-closed-doors Barcelona test.

Sources have told ESPN drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli accumulated a massive 183 laps between them either side of lunch, while both becoming the first drivers to dip their quickest lap time into the 1:17m region this week.

The impressive mileage counter was just 15 laps shy of what would be three whole race distances of the Spanish Grand Prix, which is held at the same Circuit de Catalunya.

As had been the case on Monday, Mercedes was first out on track in the morning when the track opened for the day and, although headline times remain largely irrelevant at this point, to already be lapping quickly while also accumulating good mileage so early in preseason will be seen as a huge statement of intent.

The day also featured the first appearance from back-to-back constructors' champions and Mercedes engine customer McLaren, who plan to run on Thursday and Friday too.

George Russell amassed 183 laps with Kimi Antonelli for Mercedes in Barcelona. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New drivers' world champion Lando Norris, running the number one on his car for the first time ever, completed 76 laps.

Norris drove in an all-black testing livery -- McLaren plans to unveil its proper car ahead of the first Bahrain test in February. His quickest time was 1:18.307, three-tenths quicker than the benchmark time Mercedes had set on its own first day on track.

It was a solid start for a team which was completing its first laps of the year so far, having not done a shakedown event of their own prior to this week as Mercedes had done at Silverstone.

Sources have told ESPN Haas had a frustrating day featuring two different issues either side of lunch. The Ferrari customer team enjoyed a very productive first day on Monday but Oliver Bearman could only manage 42 laps, the least of anyone who drove on Wednesday.

- Aston Martin confirm F1 testing delay in slow start to Adrian Newey era

- 2026 F1 livery Power Rankings: Does Red Bull's new look take P1?

- F1 testing, Barcelona: New 2026 era begins under cloud of secrecy - but Mercedes and Red Bull fast

ESPN understands Audi had a stop-start day with their new project, although Nico Hülkenberg managed to record a respectable 68 laps.

Hulkenberg's day featured a stoppage on track -- Audi's first day of running on Monday had ended prematurely due to a technical issue.

Hulkenberg's headline time was the slowest of anyone -- his fastest lap a 1:21.010, over 1.5s slower than the nearest car -- which suggests Audi's main focus at this point is the reliability of its brand new engine.

There was no sign of either Red Bull or Ferrari, who had shared the track between themselves on Tuesday.

Niko Hulkenberg managed 68 laps for Audi. Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

Mercedes customer team Alpine also recorded 125 laps between Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

The only other team which managed to tick into triple figures on Wednesday was Racing Bulls, with rookie Arvid Lindblad at the wheel all day for 120 laps.

No team has yet used up the maximum allocation of three days they are allowed to run so far.

Focus will be on Aston Martin on Thursday, one of two teams yet to complete a lap at Barcelona. The British team said earlier this week its "intention" is to start running for the final two days of the test.

Williams has missed the shakedown event entirely, although on Wednesday confirmed it is on track to debut at the Bahrain test on Feb. 11.

TIMES

Antonelli (Merc) - 1:17..362, 91 laps

Russell (Merc) - 1:17.580, 92 laps

Norris (McLaren) - 1:18:307, 76 laps

Colapinto (Alpine) - 1:19.150, 58 laps

Gasly (Alpine) - 1:19.297, 67 laps

Bearman (Haas) - 1:19.314, 42 laps

Lindblad (Racing Bulls)- 1:19.420, 120 laps

Hulkenberg (Audi) - 1:21.010, 68 laps