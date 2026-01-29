F1 champion Norris: Seeing No.1 on his 2026 McLaren is 'surreal'

Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris described the feeling of seeing a No.1 on his new McLaren Formula 1 car as "surreal" after taking to the track for the first time this year as the reigning world champion on Wednesday.

McLaren joined F1's preseason test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on its third day, with Norris completing 77 laps at the wheel of the new MCL40 and setting the third fastest time of the day.

Under F1's regulations, the reigning champion has the option to switch their career number to the No.1 in the year after their title success.

Norris, who had previously run with the No.4 during his career, said he was still coming to terms with the symbolic number being associated with his name.

"I saw it actually early on the timing screen and it's still, I still find it, you know, just unbelievable," he said. "Like it's still a crazy thing to see, especially when you see it now.

"It's really the first time I get to see it on my suit, on the car, on timing screens, all of these things, you know, and it looks good.

"So still, yeah, still a surreal feeling, the whole situation of being champion, but it doesn't change anything apart from I'm at the top of the timing screens before we've even gone out because I'm the lowest number now.

"Pressure's on, but at the same time, you know, it's just, it's cool. It's great for the mechanics. It's great for them to have that feeling and that honour, but it doesn't change anything.

"Otherwise, it's still hard work, a lot of work that we have to put into everything and many laps we've got to complete. So, but it's nice to know that I got that number on."

Lando Norris on track at Barcelona testing. McLaren F1

Lando Norris comes out of the garage in Barcelona with the No.1. McLaren F1

The introduction of new regulations in F1 for 2026 means preseason testing has started a month earlier than usual, resulting in one of the shortest breaks between seasons in recent years.

Norris said he would have welcomed more time to celebrate last year's success, but was still eager to get the new season underway.

"I mean, I'm excited for everything, of course," he added. "Do I wish I had one more month to lay back and enjoy everything, take everything in? You know, it was a few weeks off. It didn't even feel like a month off.

"It was a few weeks off of just trying to realise what has happened last year and it had become a reality, my dream. So I think I'm still even now trying to just accept it and realise that it's happened.

"But at the same time, it's back to work and it's like now we've got to try and do it all over again. So it makes me happy.

"It gives me good confidence coming into this season. But it's such a different, such a big challenge with all the regulations, all the changes this year, but I feel good. I'm happy.

"Yeah, just I feel I've accomplished something huge in my life."

The new regulations for 2026 have resulted in a complete overhaul of the cars, including new power units, reduced downforce, and smaller, lighter chassis.

This week's test in Spain was added to the preseason schedule to allow teams to get to grips with their new cars, and Norris said he had already noticed a big change compared to his 2025 car.

"It's pretty different. It's pretty different," he said. "I think it's just, it's a bit of a step slower in terms of cornering speeds. In terms of like acceleration and straight line speed, it probably feels quicker than it did last year. You know, you get to 340 km/h, 350 km/h quite a bit quicker than we did in previous years.

"So yeah, it's a bit more of a challenge in many places, which is a good thing. But then you have a bit more to understand from the battery, the power unit, all of those things are in some ways more complicated and just different. And whenever something's different, it always takes a bit of time to figure out the best way to look at it, to manage it, to use it.

"But that's what those days, these days are for us, are used for us for. So yeah, I think we got a good understanding today. It's still going to take a while.

"So yeah, nice to be back. Different feelings, of course, still feels like a McLaren, but yeah, still feels powerful. Still feels like a Formula One car, which is the most important thing."

Oscar Piastri is due to drive the MCL40 on Thursday in Spain before McLaren complete their week's allocation of three days of testing on Friday.