From Times Square to the Super Bowl: Cadillac's grand F1 launch plans

New Formula 1 team Cadillac will construct a countdown clock in New York's Times Square to mark the build-up to its livery launch during this year's Super Bowl.

A chrome-clad structure with frosted glass, named the Cadillac Countdown Box, will appear in Times Square from Feb. 6 with a clock counting down to the team's reveal during a halftime commercial on Feb. 8.

A replica car painted in the new livery will sit inside the box, but will only be visible after the commercial has beamed into tens of millions of TV sets around the world.

Sponsor logos and visuals will also be presented on the box in the build-up to the reveal.

The replica car will remain in place for further viewing on Feb. 9 -- the day after the Super Bowl.

"The unveiling of a livery in Formula 1 is an important moment as it is a reflection of the team's identity," Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings said. "The reveal at the Super Bowl and in Times Square represents both a launch moment and an invitation for fans to join in our journey.

Cadillac has been debuting in Barcelona testing this week. F1

"The Super Bowl spot will take the team into millions of homes, while the Cadillac Countdown will give a front-row view in one of the busiest areas in the US."

Cadillac will become F1's 11th team this year, with Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas driving the Ferrari-powered car in its debut season.

The all-new car has already started testing at this week's preseason shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, using a black interim livery that features Cadillac's logo on the engine cover and the names of team members on the nose.

When the Super Bowl commercial was announced last December, the American manufacturer said the launch will be "a bold new way for the team to connect with new audiences within the United States and beyond."

According to Nielsen, the 2025 Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs attracted 127.7 million viewers, the largest ever recorded in the U.S. for a single-network telecast.