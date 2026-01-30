Alpine F1 driver Gasly invests in Steiner-led Tech3 MotoGP team

Open Extended Reactions

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has invested in the Moto GP team. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Alpine Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has been named among the group of investors behind the Guenther Steiner-led acquisition of the Tech3 Moto GP team.

The purchase of the MotoGP team was announced last September, with former Haas team principal Steiner leading the project ahead of his appointment as CEO at the start of 2026.

A source told ESPN last year that the deal was worth roughly €20 million ($23.4m), with IKON Capital named as the group leading the investors.

On Friday, IKON Capital and Steiner revealed all parties within the investor group, which includes US-based investor David Blitzer and Main Street Advisors.

Gasly's investment is through the SLAM/TRAIL investment group, making him the first active F1 driver to invest in a MotoGP team.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in Tech3 alongside SLAM Fund," Gasly said in a statement. "I have a strong conviction in the strength of the Tech3 brand and the long-term growth of the MotoGP sport.

"Tech3 has significant untapped potential, and I look forward to contributing to further elevating the team's profile."

Tech3 has competed in the premier class of motorcycle racing since 2001 and, based out of headquarters in France, is currently a satellite team of Austrian manufacturer KTM.

Liberty Media, the owner of F1, completed a €4.2 billion takeover of Dorna Sports, the commercial rights holder of MotoGP, in July last year and has expressed a desire to grow the sport in North America.

"It's a very exciting time to be entering MotoGP, and it was important to IKON Capital and me to bring together a group of like-minded investors who share a long-term vision for the Tech3 team," Steiner said in a statement on Friday.

"We are joined by a strong group that understands motorsport, brings genuine value-added capabilities, and shares our core values.

"Just as importantly, we are committed to preserving Tech3's heritage while taking a measured, strategic approach to growth. This is about building on what already works, and I'm looking forward to working together to shape the team's future."