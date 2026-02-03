Former Alpine driver Jack Doohan joins Haas as F1 reserve driver

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Doohan drove for Alpine at the start of the 2025 F1 season. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Former Alpine driver Jack Doohan has joined Haas as its official reserve driver for the upcoming season.

Doohan made his F1 debut with Alpine at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before completing the first six races of the 2025 season with the French team.

By the seventh round of the season at Imola, he was dropped to a reserve driver role and replaced by Franco Colapinto, who was originally given a five-race period to prove himself but eventually held onto the seat through to the end of the season and into 2026.

Doohan left Alpine in January this year while pursuing a seat in Super Formula, but the deal to drive for Kondo Racing in the Japanese single-seater series ultimately fell through when it signed Ukyo Sasahara instead.

His new role will see him join Haas alongside existing reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, who currently dovetails his F1 duties with a full-time drive for Toyota's WEC hypercar team.

''I'm thrilled to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team," Doohan said. "It's the ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career.

"I would like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to grow and take on the great challenge of 2026 together. I'm eager to begin working with the team and collaborating on a successful season.''

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu added: "I'm personally very excited to have Jack join us on the team given the strength of his racing resume and of course his experience in being a reserve driver in Formula 1.

"The dedication required to remain sharp and prepared to race while getting to know how the team works and so on, it's challenging for any driver -- especially one who's obviously still very keen to race again at this level. I've enjoyed getting to know Jack and we're looking forward to welcoming him into the team and benefiting from his contributions."

Haas will continue with the same race driver line-up of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman this year as it enters F1's new regulatory era with title partner Toyota Gazoo Racing.