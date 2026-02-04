Williams 2026 F1 car, the FW48 hits the track after delays

Open Extended Reactions

The new Williams Formula 1 car, which missed the opening week of preseason testing due to delays in production, has finally hit the track during a filming day at Silverstone on Wednesday.

Williams was the only team not to attend last week's shakedown test in Barcelona after failing to get its 2026 car, the FW48, ready in time.

To make up for lost time, the team completed an extensive virtual track testing programme before the car made its debut at Wednesday's promotional filming day at Silverstone, with both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz spending time at the wheel.

It also provided an opportunity for Williams to run the fan-voted interim testing livery that it had planned to use in Barcelona. It launched its more restrained race livery on Tuesday this week.

Williams has confirmed it will complete a second promotional filming day in Bahrain on February 10 - the day before the second group test session of the year gets underway at the same circuit.

Teams are limited to 200km during promotional filming days and must use a specific compound of tyre that is different to F1's race tyres.

"This was a milestone day for us and it is always a very proud moment to see a new car on track for the first time," team principal James Vowles said. "The team has absolutely pulled together under the pressure of the situation and delivered a car today for a planned promotional filming day here at Silverstone.

"We were able to understand more about our package in preparation for Bahrain next week, and Carlos and Alex were able to provide some positive feedback to direct us, while also identifying some minor issues for us to clean up between now and then.

"The push isn't over yet - this is just the beginning and there is more in front of us."

The first race of the 2026 season will take place on March 8 in Mebourne, Australia.