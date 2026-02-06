Lando Norris: George Russell 'giddy' about being F1 title favourite

George Russell speaks about his hopes of winning the 2026 F1 world championship with Mercedes. (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Reigning world champion Lando Norris has said his old friend George Russell is "giddy" with excitement at being title favourite for Formula 1's 2026 season.

It's exactly where Norris was 12 months ago -- the McLaren driver eventually delivered on that billing to win his maiden F1 championship at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes' new 2026 project has been hyped for a while and its strong appearance at the Barcelona 'Shakedown' only reinforced the good feeling about its chances.

Norris, speaking to select media ahead of the new season, said that he enjoyed seeing Russell in that spot.

When asked how his interactions with other F1 rivals have gone now he's champion, he said: "I spoke to Alex [Albon] and George the other day because we played padel together. Especially with them because we kind of came into F1 at the same time, I think it created more hunger for them [that I'm champion].

Lando Norris says George Russell is excited to be Formula 1 title favourite. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The Englishman then laughed, adding: "Especially for George because he is the bookies favourite, he's all a bit giddy at the moment! That's a great thing to see."

In an interview with Sky Sports, Norris also joked: "He is the massive favourite, to be honest with you! I completely agree with the bookmakers."

- Formula 1 in 2026: Race calendar, preseason testing dates, full schedule

- 2026 F1 livery Power Rankings: Does Red Bull's new look take P1?

Norris has no doubt his fellow countryman has what it takes to win the title.

"Me and George get along well. It's not like we talk every day. But I think we have a lot of respect for each other.

"He shows that towards me and I completely believe he'll win a championship in the future, whether that's this year or next year, whatever it may be. I've enjoyed my battles with him, and he's a lovely guy, so I've enjoyed all of it."

F1's season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.