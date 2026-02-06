F1 testing: When and how to watch live, full Bahrain preseason schedule, times, latest news

Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson discuss Ferrari's impressive performance at the "secret test" in Barcelona, and whether they believe it will carry on into the start of the Formula One season. (1:16)

After a behind-closed-doors shakedown in Barcelona, Formula 1's 2026 season build-up moves into full view as teams head to Bahrain for the start of official preseason testing.

With all 11 new cars on track for the first time together, the next two weeks will offer the clearest early indication yet of who has adapted quickest to the sport's sweeping regulation changes.

Read below for all the essential information before testing, and how you can follow it.

When does testing take place?

There are two more three-day preseason tests before the start of the season on March 8.

The first takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 11 until Friday, Feb. 13, and the second is from Wednesday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 20.

Lando Norris on track at Barcelona testing. McLaren F1

What time does it start?

The remaining six days of testing all have the same schedule, starting at 7 a.m. GMT and finishing at 4 p.m. That's 10 a.m to 7 p.m. in Bahrain.

Each 'session' is four hours long before there's an hour break -- unofficially for lunch -- which often features media activities.

Who is taking part?

For the first time this season, all 11 teams will be in action across the Bahrain tests. That means a debut for Williams, who skipped all five days of the Barcelona shakedown.

It's highly likely teams will use their 2026 race drivers throughout given the amount of work to get used to the all-new cars, where the stars behind the wheel can make more of an impact than ever.

How can I watch?

F1 and its teams tried to keep Barcelona as secret as possible with only short highlights and limited timing information -- but for the first time this year fans will get a chance to watch the action live in Bahrain.

Not every minute will be live until the second test, however.

For the opening three days in Bahrain, only the final hour will be streamed live across F1's broadcast partners, such as Sky Sports F1 in the UK.

Sky will be broadcasting the action on Feb. 11, 12 and 13 from 3 p.m. until 4.10 p.m.

Fans can, however, keep track of the times throughout the three days on F1's website and ESPN will be running a live blog from Bahrain.

The second test will be live throughout the three days.

Who are the teams to look out for?

Mercedes have established themselves as the early team to beat in F1 2026, with impressive performance and mileage already. McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari are all expected to show their hand in Bahrain, however.

Aston Martin are somewhat of a wildcard with an innovative design but limited work on track, and that is also the case of Williams.

Alpine have been impressive out of the usual midfield, along with Racing Bulls, while new outfits Audi and Cadillac have a bit of work to do.

The fastest times from the Barcelona and Bahrain test are all here.

Bahrain testing schedule

All times GMT

Bahrain test 1

Wednesday, Feb 11: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 12: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb 13: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bahrain test 2

Wednesday, Feb 18: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 19: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb 20: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.