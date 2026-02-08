Cadillac launches 2026 F1 livery during Super Bowl commercial break

Sergio Pérez speaks about his return to Formula 1 with Cadillac in the 2026 season. (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

The Cadillac Formula 1 team has launched its 2026 race livery during a commercial break at Sunday's Super Bowl.

To maximise exposure in the U.S., the all-new team picked a spot during the country's biggest annual sporting event to reveal the look of its new car and formally launch its first season in F1.

The commercial featured John F. Kennedy's famous 1962 speech at Rice University in which he committed the U.S.A. to landing a man on the moon before the end of the decade.

At the end of the Super Bowl commercial, Cadillac's new livery was revealed with an asymmetrical design that is predominantly white on one side and predominantly black on the other.

Cadillac have revelaed their first Formula 1 livery for the 2026 season. Cadillac/X

Cadillac is joining the sport as an 11th team, marking an expansion of the grid in the same year that new technical regulations are introduced.

Experienced driver pairing Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas will race for Cadillac in 2026 as it looks to get up to speed in its debut season.

The GM-backed team started testing its car last month using an interim livery featuring a large Cadillac logo and the names of the employees that have contributed to its arrival on the grid.

The new livery launched at the Super Bowl is expected to feature on the car at the upcoming preseason tests in Bahrain and for the rest of the year.

- America's team: How Cadillac's arrival is already shaking up F1

- F1 testing: When and how to watch live, full Bahrain preseason schedule, times, latest news

- Williams reveal 2026 livery following delays to new car production

Cadillac's first F1 car is being designed and built in Silverstone in the UK, but the team is planning to move large parts of its operation to Fishers, Indiana in the coming years.

For its first three seasons in F1, Cadillac's cars will be powered by Ferrari engines, although GM and the team's parent company, TWG, have committed to building its own power units in the U.S.A. from 2029.

The first race of the 2026 season will get underway on March 8 in Melbourne, Australia.