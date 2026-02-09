Aston Martin reveal 2026 livery, first under Adrian Newey

Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson assess Aston Martin's lack of laps in Barcelona and debate whether Adrian Newey's project offers hope for Aston Martin fans. (1:55)

Aston Martin have unveiled the livery for its first Formula 1 car built under the guidance of design legend and team boss Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin will continue racing in its famous tinge of green in 2026, a season it hopes to become a competitive force at the front of the F1 grid.

The British team unveiled its new livery on Monday at an event in Saudi Arabia, home of their title partner Aramco.

There is plenty of hype and expectation around Aston Martin's AMR26, which debuted late at F1's 'Shakedown' event in Barcelona last month.

Aston Martin have unveiled their 2026 livery. Aston Martin

Newey's car will test with F1's other 10 teams in Bahrain, which hosts three days of testing this week and next.

"With brand new regulations, the best philosophy is never immediately obvious, and your understanding evolves as the car develops," Newey said.

"With the AMR26 we've taken a holistic approach: it's not about one standout component, but how the full package works together. The focus has been on strong fundamentals, development potential, and a car that Lance and Fernando can hopefully extract performance from consistently."

Aston Martin's 2026 build is the team's first under Adrian Newey. Aston Martin

Newey became team boss late last year in a reshuffle which saw Andy Cowell move over to oversee the team's new Honda engine project.

Aston Martin team boss Lawrence Stroll has focused years of resources on the new regulation change coming into force this season.

As well as signing Newey and signing an exclusive deal with Honda, Stroll has also built a state-of-the-art headquarters opposite the Silverstone race circuit.

The Canadian billionaire hopes to make his team title contenders under the new regulations.