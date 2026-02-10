Cadillac hires ex-Hamilton associate Hynes as chief racing officer

Open Extended Reactions

Cadillac has hired former Lewis Hamilton associate Marc Hynes as chief racing officer ahead of its debut Formula 1 season.

Hynes worked as CEO of Hamilton's Project 44 initiative between 2016 and 2021 and continued to work with the seven-time world champion on non-racing matters until last year.

Hynes has now reunited with Cadillac team boss Graeme Lowdon, who used to run the Manor team. Hynes worked under Lowdon as the team's driver development coach in the final years of its F1 existence.

Cadillac formally announced his arrival on Tuesday, saying his new role will "ensure peak performance throughout the team's racing operations" and streamline operations between the sporting and technical departments.

Hynes will also manage the team's driver programme, which includes regular race drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, as well as reserve drive Zhou Guanyu and test driver Colton Herta.

"Marc brings an exceptional combination of racing experience, strategic understanding, and people management to the team," Lowdon said. His ability to connect drivers, engineers, and leadership will be critical as we establish ourselves on the grid. As we enter our debut season, having someone of Marc's calibre guiding our racing operations is a major asset for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team."

Hynes added: "Building a new team in Formula 1 is a rare challenge, and I'm excited to help shape the culture, processes, and performance standards from the very beginning. We have a strong and diverse driver line-up, and my focus will be on creating the clarity, alignment, and discipline needed to allow everyone -- drivers and engineers alike -- to perform at their very best."

Hynes becomes the latest signing ahead of Cadillac's first F1 season.

The team will make its debut at the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.