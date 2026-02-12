Max Verstappen slams new 'anti-racing' F1 cars: 'Formula E on steroids'

Max Verstappen, Isack Hadjar and Laurent Mekies react to the launch of the new 2026 Oracle Red Bull Racing livery. (1:45)

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has said cars in Formula 1's new generation are "anti-racing" and not fun to drive, comparing them to the all-electric series Formula E, but "on steroids."

A sweeping regulation change for 2026 has introduced a new era of power units that target a near 50-50 split between combustion power and battery power.

As a result, there is an added emphasis on managing the electrical energy available, resulting in drivers focusing on recharging the batteries under braking and in corners while tactical deployment of the energy is expected to be a key factor in races.

After testing Red Bull's new car and power unit at Barcelona and Bahrain so far this year, Verstappen said the new rules have taken some of the enjoyment out of driving an F1 car.

"Not a lot of fun, to be honest," he said when asked for his thoughts on the new regulations. "I would say the right word is management.

"As a driver, the feeling is not very Formula 1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids.

"But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that. And that's also not my problem, because I'm all for that. Equal chances, I don't mind that.

"But as a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out. And at the moment, you cannot drive like that. There's a lot going on.

"A lot of what you do as a driver, in terms of inputs, has a massive effect on the energy side of things. For me, that's just not Formula 1.

"Maybe it's better to drive Formula E, right? Because that's all about energy efficiency and management. That's what they stand for.

"Driving-wise, it's not so fun. But at the same time, I also know what is at stake with the team, with our own engine. And seeing the excitement of the people.

"Of course, when I sit in the car, I will always give it my very best. They know that. But the excitement level is not so high."

One of the driving forces behind the new regulations was to entice new power unit manufacturers into the sport.

In that sense, the 2026 rules have been a success, with German automotive giant Audi joining F1 for the first time this year and Honda deciding to stay in the sport after it had previously planned to exit at the end of 2025.

Red Bull also set up its own power unit department to provide engines to its two teams after Honda's initial decision to withdraw.

The new engine regulations have been combined with smaller, lighter cars, but aside from the revised proportions and Red Bull's new paintwork, Verstappen said he could find very few positives.

"I mean, I like the livery, the livery is great," he said. "The car looks great -- honestly, the proportion of the car looks good, I think.

"That's not the problem. It's just everything else that is a bit, for me, anti-racing.

"Probably people will not be happy with me saying this right now. But I am outspoken, and why am I not allowed to say what I think of my race car? I can't help that. I mean, I didn't write the regulation.

"If it was, I think, up to nonpolitical aspects of making a regulation, I think the car, probably the engine, whatever, would have looked very different. But yeah, that's how it is."

Verstappen has previously said he would retire from F1 if the new generation of cars is not to his liking.

His Red Bull has already been tipped by rivals Mercedes as the "benchmark" car at this stage of testing, but Verstappen said his continued involvement in F1 was never dependent on racking up championships.

"A winning car for me, that doesn't matter," he said. "It needs to be fun to drive as well.

"I think at this stage of my career. I mean, I am of course also exploring other things outside of Formula 1 to have fun at, but I know that we're stuck with this regulation for quite a while.

"So, yeah, let's see."