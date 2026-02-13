F1 testing LIVE: Max Verstappen drives 'anti-racing' car on Day 3, Lewis Hamilton back in action

Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1's first preseason test in Bahrain draws to a close on Friday, and you can follow all the action live with ESPN.

The main draw on Friday is Max Verstappen being back in a car he described as "anti-racing" on Friday, while Lewis Hamilton has the whole day in the Ferrari.

Red Bull, despite Verstappen's anger, have started strong in Bahrain but we have yet to see Mercedes' true pace while it has been McLaren and Ferrari who have topped the two days so far.

The first test in Bahrain only has an hour of live TV coverage a day, but ESPN are on-site in Sakhir ready to provide all the updates and fastest times, as well as reporting from various media sessions.

Check out all the latest below: