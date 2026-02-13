Max Verstappen accuses Toto Wolff of F1 'diversion tactics'

Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen has accused Toto Wolff of "diversion tactics" after the Mercedes team boss talked up the performance of Red Bull's new car and power unit during this week's preseason test in Bahrain.

Following sweeping regulation changes over the winter, Mercedes entered Formula 1's new era as the clear favourite -- a feeling that was bolstered by the team's strong performance at the opening test in Barcelona last month.

But Mercedes' interpretation of a section of the new engine regulations has already come under scrutiny, with rival manufacturers questioning the German manufacturer's interpretation of the rules around engine compression ratios.

On the opening day of this week's test, Wolff fielded multiple questions about the possibility of the compression ratio rule changing to rule out Mercedes' interpretation of it, but he also took the opportunity to highlight the performance of Verstappen's Red Bull by calling it the "benchmark" car and power unit combination.

Verstappen believes Wolff's focus on Red Bull was a way of switching attention away from any advantage Mercedes might have.

"I mean, let's look back at the last 10 years of winter testing, I don't think you can say who is the world champion on day one," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen is looking for a fifth world title in 2026. Ahmad AlShehab/NurPhoto via Getty Images