Barcelona circuit to remain on Formula 1 calendar until 2032

Formula 1 has confirmed an extension of its race contract with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which will see the Spanish venue remain on the calendar on a rotational basis with Spa-Francorchamps until 2032.

The new deal will see F1 race at the Spanish circuit in 2028, 2030 and 2032, with the same slot being occupied by the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in 2027, 2029 and 2031.

Both the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Spa-Francorchamps are also on this year's calendar.

The news follows Madrid's arrival on F1's schedule under the title of the Spanish Grand Prix in September this year as part of an annual deal that runs until 2035.

The new race in Madrid raised questions over the F1 future of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which had hosted the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991, but under the terms of the new deal the race will be called the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

It means F1 will have two rounds in Spain in 2028, 2030 and 2032.

"Barcelona is an incredible city, and the Formula 1 fans there always welcome us with such passion, so I am delighted that we will continue to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for years to come," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"The team have invested heavily in the circuit and hosted fantastic fan festivals in recent years, so we look forward to seeing how they continue to develop the experience, both for attendees at the race and for the city as a whole."

The news follows the recent announcement of the return of the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao in 2027 and 2028.