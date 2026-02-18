F1 testing LIVE: Latest updates from Test Two; will a top team emerge in Bahrain?

Open Extended Reactions

Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull will all be battling for supremacy at the final week of Formula 1 2026 preseason testing, and you can follow it all live here with ESPN.

F1's first week of preseason testing in Bahrain saw complaints from drivers about the new cars, red flags, and proposals for rule changes.

As ever in testing, it's almost impossible to analyse form and pace from the lap times as the brand new cars rack up the miles on the first few days, but comments from drivers have made their thoughts on the new technology and regulations fairly clear.

Lewis Hamilton said that fans would need a university degree to understand the new regulations. On that same note, McLaren boss Andrea Stella said testing has exposed three areas where rule changes are needed to improve safety and has made proposals.

Max Verstappen complained the cars are like "Formula E on steroids," a comment which drew responses from Formula E boss Jeff Dodds, who was also in the Middle East, to pop over to Jeddah and test a Formula E car.

Lando Norris countered Verstappen's comment by saying he actually had a lot of fun, and to Verstappen, "he can retire" if he wants.

And finally, after all the anticipation over the Adrian Newey's Aston Martin team, their week appeared to be somewhat disappointing. However, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso warned "it's a matter of time" before the team starts to dominate.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from week two of testing below.

