Mercedes engines: F1, FIA to hold midseason vote amid controversial design

Mercedes has come under fire for their interpretation of the new rules relating to compression ratios. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula 1 and motorsport governing body, the FIA, will vote on a mid-season ban for a controversial engine design believed to have been pioneered by Mercedes for the upcoming 2026 season.

F1 has brand new engines this year, but rivals have grown suspicious over Mercedes' interpretation over one particular part of the new regulations regarding compression ratios.

Rivals have alleged Mercedes has found a way to comply with a legality test when the engine is cold, but then achieve a higher compression ratio -- and therefore a higher power output -- when the engine is running hot.

Until now, the FIA had been able to accurately test the assertions of the rival manufacturers, but on Wednesday, they confirmed it now has "collaboratively developed a methodology to quantify how the compression ratio changes from ambient to operation conditions."

Mercedes and its four rival manufacturers -- Red Bull (who are building engines for the first time this year), Ferrari, Honda and Audi -- will vote with the FIA and Formula One Management on whether a representative operating temperature of 130°C should be implemented from August 1 onwards -- effectively from the F1 summer break onwards.

Should that vote have a super majority of five to seven, it will be implemented, giving Mercedes 13 races up until the Hungarian Grand Prix to make changes if necessary. The full F1 season is 24 races long.

ESPN understands it will be an E-vote. The FIA did not give any further details, only that the result will be communicated over the next 10 days, in time for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

Mercedes builds its own engines and supplies to reigning world champions McLaren, Alpine and Williams.

Earlier this month, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said his team and its customers would be "screwed" if the FIA and F1 sided with its rivals, although that was in response to a question framed specifically about clamping down ahead of the Australian Grand Prix itself. The FIA's vote has at least shifted that possible outcome back to the middle of the year.

The FIA's full statement read: "Over recent weeks and months, the FIA and the Power Unit Manufacturers have collaboratively developed a methodology to quantify how the compression ratio changes from ambient to operating conditions. Following validation of this approach, a proposal has been submitted whereby, from 1 August 2026, compliance with the compression ratio limit must be demonstrated not only at ambient conditions, but also at a representative operating temperature of 130°C.

"The vote has been submitted to the Power Unit Manufacturers, and its outcome is expected within the next 10 days and will be communicated in due course. As with all Formula 1 regulatory changes, any amendment remains subject to final approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council."

The new vote will end any fears of a rival protest being lodged after the Australian Grand Prix, which some in the paddock had feared would be the next step in the controversy.

Earlier in the day, Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies said clarification on the proper interpretation was all they wanted. "We don't really mind if the regs goes left or if the regs goes right," Mekies said.

"What we absolutely want is clarity on what we can do and what we cannot do. That's what we are working with the FIA and the other power unit manufacturers to have this absolute clarity. I'm confident that we will reach that point."