Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hits out at 'bulls---' F1 engine, fuel talk

Open Extended Reactions

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has snapped back at "utter bulls---" about a potential fuel problem a day after the FIA proposed a midseason rule change over the team's engine controversy.

It was announced on Wednesday that a vote will take place over whether a regulation change should be implemented from August onwards over the legality of Mercedes' engine, after they were adjudged to have found a loophole which allowed them to deliver a higher limit when their engine is at operating temperature.

The issue, which centres around compression ratio limits, has dominated the agenda of preseason. Ferrari, Red Bull, Honda and Audi are reportedly unhappy with the unit, which can be used by other F1 teams -- like McLaren -- that Mercedes supplies engines too.

However, another "storm in a teacup" has swirled around Mercedes during the last 24 hours and centres on a potential fuel problem for the 2026 season opener in Melbourne next month.

It has been widely reported that sustainable fuel manufacturer Petronas still has to obtain certification and homologation for the sustainable fuel that Mercedes-powered teams will use in the upcoming campaign.

A frustrated Wolff told a press conference: "You know this is another of these stories. We were told compression ratio is something that we were illegal, which is total bulls---. Utter bulls--- and now the next story comes up that our fuel is illegal?

"I don't know where that comes from and it starts spinning again. Maybe tomorrow we're inventing something else?"

Toto Wolff has hit out at speculation about his Mercedes team. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

On the reported fuel problem, Wolff insisted: "Another nonsense. This is a complicated topic and the process, and all of this, but there's just not ... I can't even comment."

The Mercedes team principal was more measured on the prospect of a vote going against them on the legality of their engine on Friday.

"For me, either way, it works. Either we stay with the regulations like we are or the vote goes ahead on Friday with the proposal that came from FIA. Both OK for us," Wolff added.

- Lewis Hamilton on new F1 terms: Fans 'need a degree' to understand

- Follow F1 testing live in Bahrain

"We said it all along that this looks like a storm in a teacup, the whole thing.

"Numbers were coming up and if these numbers would have been through [the roof], I absolutely understand why somebody would fight it, but eventually it's not worth the fight.

"It doesn't change anything for us, whether we stay like this or whether we change to the new regulations and that's been a process."

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said: "First, we don't have a clear decision today. It means that it's quite difficult because we have to send the engine to Melbourne in two days' time now, so that's a challenge, but overall we have to trust the system."

McLaren boss Zak Brown added: "Ultimately, the governance of sport is very strong. It's passed all the tests so we're not worried about it. Whatever great engine Mercedes produces, we'll put in the back of our car and race with it."