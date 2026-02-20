F1 boss Stefano Domenicalli: Max Verstappen won't quit over new rules

Open Extended Reactions

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali said he is certain Max Verstappen will not quit the sport over its controversial and already-maligned new rules, which he has urged fans to "stay calm" about.

F1's brand new cars -- which feature engines which are close to a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electrical power -- have come under fire before a competitive lap has even been completed.

With energy management and the regeneration of battery power set to be more important than ever, the sport's biggest names have already criticised the new formula.

Verstappen likened the new cars to all-electric series Formula E "on steroids" and called the new cars "anti-racing," while two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said the cars have become so dependent on energy management at certain points that Aston Martin's chef could now drive without any problem. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said you need a university degree to understand it all.

Although the thinner and more nimble cars were supposed to improve wheel-to-wheel racing, multiple drivers have raised concerns about overtaking in 2026, while the lengthy process it takes for the new turbo power units to get up to speed has led to tests of an elongated start procedure to combat fears of multiple cars being left stationary on the grid when the lights go out at the beginning of a grand prix.

All of that before the season's opening race, the Australian Grand Prix, on March 8.

Domenicali has addressed driver concerns this week and insisted in a call with select media on Thursday he has no doubts about Verstappen's commitment to staying longer term.

"I met yesterday Max because as you know Max is incredible and he has a way of saying something that could be sometimes interpreted in a certain way," Domenicali said.

"I guarantee to you that Max wants and does care about Formula 1 more than anyone else. He has a way of putting the point that he wants to say in a certain way. But we had a very constructive meeting and he will have a very constructive meeting also with the federation and the teams to highlight what are his point of view of what he believes needs to be done to keep the driving style at the centre, without changing let's say the approach."

When asked later why he was so sure Verstappen will stay, he added: "Because I have a very good relation[ship] with Max. I know him very, very well. I spend a lot of time with him. That's the reason. Full stop. And he loves Formula 1. There's no doubt about it."

F1 and the governing body, the FIA, are in an open dialogue with the manufacturers about whether changes to the cars can be made in the opening part of the season to cool fears over the quality of racing.

While that is an ongoing process, Domenicali said that engineering prowess in Formula 1 has always led to rapid rates of progress.

"I don't feel this anxiety, we need to stay calm because as always when there is something happening as a new regulation there's always the [feeling] that everything is wrong," F1's CEO said. "I remember [the same] in 2014, I remember in 2020, I remember in 2021.

"As always, F1 as a system has always been proving that the technical solution have always helped the team to be fast and the drivers to be the best so I'm totally positive for that."

"I can guarantee that everyone has been very, very constructive and by the way the comment of the first day are already different from the comment of the third or fourth day of driving, and this will evolve.

"I'm pretty sure that when we're going to sit down together middle of the year or at the end of the year, you will see a different picture of comments, a different picture of points that we need to debate because that's normal in Formula 1."