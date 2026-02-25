Christian Horner: Max Verstappen, Jos, not to blame for Red Bull, F1 exit

Open Extended Reactions

Christian Horner does not believe Max Verstappen or his father Jos had anything to do with his firing from Red Bull last year.

Long-time team boss Horner was sacked by the team in July last year in a shock move.

His departure followed a long period of tension behind the scenes -- Horner had a much-publicised rift with four-time world champion Verstappen's father Jos, which at one point was so bad the Dutch former racer stayed away from the Formula 1 paddock entirely.

Horner also fell out with long-time Red Bull racing advisor Helmut Marko, who has also since left the team.

Speaking on the latest season of Netflix's blockbuster series Drive to Survive, which is released on Feb. 27., Horner has denied the suggestion his rift with Jos Verstappen led to his exit.

"[Max] father has never been my biggest fan," Horner tells the documentary at one point.

"He's been outspoken about me, but I don't believe that the Verstappens were responsible in any way."

Horner's swift exit marked a huge change behind the scenes, as he had led the team since its inception in 2005.

A complicated and much wider political struggle had been taking place behind the scenes.

The death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz's death in 2022 created a power struggle, with Horner retaining the favour of the Thai family who own 51% of the company.

It became clear last year the Austrian side of the business, overseen by Mateschitz's son Mark and which controls the other 49%, had grown increasingly frustrated by the power Horner wielded as CEO of the race team.

Horner's role meant he oversaw racing and commercial matters, something he thinks ultimately forced the decision.

"It was all rather sudden. I didn't really get the chance to say a proper goodbye," Horner said. "I think this was a decision that was made by [Red Bull executive] Oliver Mintzlaff with Helmut advising from the side-line.

"I think ultimately things changed within the business, within the group. The founder died, and after Dietrich's death, I think probably I was deemed to have maybe too much control."