Australian Grand Prix 2026: Race start time, how to watch, full schedule, predictions, results

Open Extended Reactions

After all the talk, all the testing, it's finally time for lift-off for Formula 1 2026 as a season full of opportunities gets started with a hugely-anticipated Australian Grand Prix.

F1 has undertaken a huge rule change for the new season, with much-changed cars meaning the pecking order could be flipped on its head for the opening race.

While nobody knows for sure how competitive each team is, the early signs are that Mercedes has stolen a march on its rivals but that Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren -- armed with new world champion Lando Norris -- are also right in the mix.

So you don't miss a thing in Melbourne, here's everything you need to know for the first race of the season.

- Bold predictions for F1 in 2026: Ferrari will end its title drought

- Brundle: Russell ready for title, Hamilton 'strong'

play 4:18 What are the new 2026 F1 car regulations? 2026 is a huge moment for Formula 1 that will see both the chassis and power units updated in the biggest overhaul of regulations in the sport's history.

Australian Grand Prix schedule and results

All times in GMT

Friday, March 6:

Practice One: 1.30 a.m. - 2.30 a.m.

Practice Two: 5 a.m. - 6 a.m.

Saturday, March 7

Practice Three: 1.30 a.m. - 2.30 a.m.

Qualifying: 5 a.m. - 6 a.m.

Sunday, March 8

The Australian Grand Prix: 4 a.m.

How to watch

Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the UK, with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Australia's sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.

For non-subscribers, highlights of the Australian Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.

Australian GP track: Albert Park

The first race of the season takes place on a temporary street circuit, which uses everyday sections of road that circle Albert Park Lake. It has hosted F1 races since 1995, taking over from Adelaide after a 10-year stint further up the Great Ocean Road.

Regularly serving as the season-opening race, Albert Park undertook a facelift in 2022 in a bid to improve overtaking -- with several corners reprofiled and the old slow lakeside chicane removed entirely. A fourth DRS zone was also added, further pushing the average speeds up and making it one of the fastest tracks on the calendar.

As for the vibe, drivers and fans alike enjoy the carnival atmosphere and buzz that arrives each autumn. The Melbourne Walk is a unique part of the experience, with fans lining up along the route where drivers enter and leave the paddock to meet their heroes.

Previous winners

2014: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2017: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2018: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2019: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2022: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2024: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2025: Lando Norris, McLaren

Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Other key stats

First race: 1996 (Adelaide hosted the Australian GP 1985-95)

Laps: 58 laps of 5.2km. Total race distance: 306km.

Lap record: 1:19.813, Leclerc (2024)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher with four (2002-2002, 2004). Of the current grid Hamilton (2008, 2015), Leclerc (2022), Verstappen (2023), Sainz (2024) and Norris (2025) have all won here.

Most poles: Hamilton with eight (2008, 2012, 2014-2019). Of the current grid Leclerc (2022) and Verstappen (2023, 2024) and Norris (2025) have also been on pole here.

The weather

The Australian GP takes place at the start of Melbourne's autumn, meaning the weather can vary.

The current forecast for F1's opening weekend is sunny and 26 degrees on Friday, before the temperature drops for the weekend. There's a risk of showers on Saturday.

What happened last year?

Norris emerged from a wild, wacky and thrilling season-opening race in Melbourne to lay down a title marker to his rivals.

Red Bull's Verstappen finished second and George Russell third for Mercedes, one place ahead of rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with Lewis Hamilton starting eighth and ending only 10th following an underwhelming debut for Ferrari.

The weather caused havoc -- on lap 44, Norris ran through the gravel ahead of the penultimate corner before Oscar Piastri followed his teammate off the road and ended up on the grass.

But while Piastri only recovered to finish ninth, Norris -- even with a damaged car -- held off Verstappen by 0.8s to claim a nail-biting victory.

Who will win this year?

All the signs are pointing towards Russell, with Mercedes thought to have held plenty of pace back at testing -- and even then it was one of the quickest teams.

But don't rule out a surprise. Ferrari could be right up there on this track with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton eager to start the season in style.

- Formula 1 in 2026: Race calendar

- F1 driver lineups: Meet the stars set to light up 2026